 

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 10:00  |  46   |   |   

﻿ Company Announcement

No. 30/2020

  Copenhagen, 28 September 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 21 September to 25 September 2020:  

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement 393,367   38,572,530

21 September 2020 16,511 91.28 1,507,084

22 September 2020 19,632 92.19 1,809,878

23 September 2020 18,292 92.84 1,698,284

24 September 2020 40,000 91.73 3,669,244

25 September 2020 15,000 92.76 1,391,454

Accumulated under the program 502,802   48,648,475

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 21 September - 25 September 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 779,310 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.78% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com


Attachments


