Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company Announcement
No. 30/2020
Copenhagen, 28 September 2020
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 21 September to 25 September 2020:
Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 393,367 38,572,530
21 September 2020 16,511 91.28 1,507,084
22 September 2020 19,632 92.19 1,809,878
23 September 2020 18,292 92.84 1,698,284
24 September 2020 40,000 91.73 3,669,244
25 September 2020 15,000 92.76 1,391,454
Accumulated under the program 502,802 48,648,475
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 21 September - 25 September 2020 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 779,310 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.78% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
Attachments
Scandinavian Tobacco Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare