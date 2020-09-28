Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (or the “Agreement”) to be acquired by Atlas Copco, a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, for $7.00 per share. The all-cash transaction values Perceptron at an equity valuation of approximately $68.9 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Perceptron shareholders will receive $7.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock held. This consideration represents a premium of approximately 66% to the 30-day average closing share price of $4.22 as of September 25, 2020. The Board of Directors has unanimously approved the agreement and recommends that all shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. Harbert Discovery Fund, L.P., Perceptron’s largest shareholder with approximately 10.5% of the total shares outstanding, has signed a Voting and Support Agreement in favor of the proposed transaction. The transaction is expected to close during the calendar fourth quarter 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of shareholder and regulatory approvals.

“Since our inception nearly 40 years ago, Perceptron has grown to become a leading metrology brand, one recognized for its ability to provide advanced flexible automation and quality control solutions to a diverse mix of global customers,” stated Jay Freeland, Chairman and Interim CEO of Perceptron. “Atlas Copco recognized the long-term, unrealized value evident in our business, as reflected by a compelling cash offer at a significant premium.”

“After careful consideration, our Board of Directors came to the conclusion that a sale of the Company to Atlas Copco would be the optimal outcome for all shareholders and Perceptron employees,” continued Freeland. “As a respected, well-capitalized organization with global reach, Atlas Copco is an ideal fit for our company. Atlas Copco’s leadership position across a broad array of industrial markets, combined with a growing presence in the machine vision space, will allow them to fully leverage our technology to the benefit of existing and new customers, all while realizing economies of scale with the potential to support growth. We are excited by the opportunities that lay ahead for our combined organizations and recommend that Perceptron shareholders vote in favor of the Agreement and the transaction.”