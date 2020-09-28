 

Ipsidy Joins the FIDO Alliance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 13:50  |  50   |   |   

Long Beach, NY, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions,  including Identity as a Service (IDaaS),  today announced it has joined the FIDO Alliance, a cross-industry coalition developing open, interoperable authentication standards that reduce reliance on passwords with authentication that is more secure, private, and easier to use.

The FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Alliance was formed in 2012 to address the problems individual users face in creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. FIDO compliant solutions eliminate passwords by using the combination of biometric verification and device authentication via cryptographic security, thereby speeding and securing user login. FIDO Alliance membership includes global leaders in technology that help to influence the FIDO specifications and establish best practices for FIDO authentication deployment.

Ipsidy’s vision is to establish and bind a rooted, trusted identity to a user.  Strong identity verification removes any uncertainty of a user’s identity, thereby enhancing FIDO strong authentication and facilitating FIDO’s mission of eliminating the reliance on passwords.   Ipsidy’s mobile identity platform and solutions such as Proof, are designed to offer a seamless and certain user identity verification experience, which we believe is wholly consistent with FIDO’s goals of simpler and safer authentication.

“We are excited to welcome our newest associate member, Ipsidy,” said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. “The FIDO vision of universal strong authentication promises better security, enhanced privacy, more commerce, and expansion of services throughout digital industries. Ipsidy’s addition to our Alliance supports our industry goal to make user authentication easier and safer for all parties.”

“Ipsidy is enthusiastic to join the powerful FIDO ecosystem, vital to widespread adoption of strong authentication,” said Phil Kumnick, CEO of Ipsidy. “Ipsidy is committed to helping define the interoperable standards that will drive  identity verification and strong authentication, delivered quickly to customer platforms and their users. The alliance and Ipsidy both believe in the goal of delivering on this promise while providing the highest levels of accuracy, security and trust.”

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com, We are Digital IdentityTM. Ipsidy’s mission is to ensure our customers know the identity of their users with biometric certainty. Our Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivers a suite of secure, mobile, facial biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. Our robust identity verification and authentication solutions work great on their own but even better together to help answer everyday questions: Who is applying for a loan? Who is sending money? Who is requesting an account change? Ipsidy is committed to providing seamless, accurate and speedy identity solutions that establish security and trust in today’s digital world.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

Contacts:

﻿Ipsidy Inc.  
Phillip Kumnick, CEO and Deputy Chairman                                               phillipkumnick@ipsidy.com         


Ipsidy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
LoginID and Ipsidy Announce Strategic Partnership to Combine FIDO2 Strong Authentication with Biometric Identity Verification