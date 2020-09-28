As previously announced, Icelandair Group’s Board of Directors decided to increase the Company´s share capital with the issue of 23,000,000,000 new shares following a public share offering. The share capital increase has been registered with the Register of Enterprises and Customs. The total share capital of Icelandair Group hf. is now 28,437,660,653 nominal value.

The new shares have been issued by the Nasdaq CSD Iceland, and will be delivered to shareholders on 29 September 2020. The new shares will be admitted to trading on 30 September 2020.



﻿