 

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into a Distribution & Testing Agreement With the Canadian Police Association to Provide Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits & On-Site Testing Services to Over 60,000 Members in Canada

  • The Canadian Police Association represents over 60,000 police personnel serving in 160 police services across Canada
  • Victory Square Health will offer Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits, on-site testing professionals and diagnostics to the Canadian Police Association following Health Canada approvals
  • Assisting Front Line Heroes is a priority for Victory Square Health

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) -- is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership agreement to provide Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits to the Canadian Police Association representing 60,000 active police members who serve from coast to coast in Canada. This is subject to Health Canada approval.

The Canadian Police Association (CPA) is the national voice for 60,000 police personnel across Canada. Membership includes police personnel serving in 160 police services from Canada's smallest towns and villages as well as those working in Canada’s largest municipal and provincial police services, and railway police. The Association also has an affiliation with court personnel, jail guards and First Nations’ police and service personnel across the country. Through the Canadian Police Association; the offer for Victory Square testing kits & services will be made to the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) and its additional more than 20,000 law enforcement members across Canada.

This distribution agreement will enable Victory Square Health to support the Canadian Police Association as they continue to keep all Canadian’s safe during these unprecedented times. The Canadian Police Association’s 60,000 members who serve on the front lines will be equipped to receive Covid-19 test results in a much quicker fashion with the Safetest suite of products. Victory Square Health will also offer software and end-to-end encryption protocols to the Association as well as on-site testing professionals and diagnostics as requested following Health Canada approvals.

“We are very pleased to work with Victory Square,” said Canadian Police Association President Tom Stamatakis. “We believe that the Victory Square Covid-19 Safetest products and on-site testing services will be a critical piece to ensuring the safety of our officers who wear the badge and serve and protect us across Canada,” said Stamatakis. “The Safetest Covid-19 products and testing will be made available for wide distribution as well as one-stop testing and on-site analysis by Victory Square to our members following Health Canada approvals.”

