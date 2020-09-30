D2 Air aviator smartwatch delivers powerful flight functionality with a vibrant AMOLED display

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced the D2 Air , its latest GPS smartwatch for the modern pilot with powerful aviation capabilities and a sleek, new touchscreen design that can be worn 24/7. The newest addition in the D2 aviator watch series, the D2 Air offers tools for all phases of flight, including weather, direct-to navigation, airport information, flight logging, Pulse Ox 1 , and much more. To keep up with life on the go, the D2 Air incorporates connected features like smart notifications 2 , Garmin Pay contactless payment solution 3 and phone-free music, along with enhanced health monitoring, and animated workouts.

“The D2 Air is an exciting option for current and aspiring pilots, as well as the aviation enthusiast,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “The D2 Air offers a bright and striking display with valuable capabilities that benefit pilots in the air while offering advanced smartwatch features on the ground, placing the D2 Air aviator smartwatch in a category of its own.”

A Dedicated In-Flight Navigator on Your Wrist

The D2 Air includes several pre-flight features and tools, with the ability to display multiple time zones including Zulu time, and METAR and TAF aviation weather reports and forecasts, to name a few. Additionally, airport information such as runway orientation with wind components, runway lengths, airport frequencies and traffic pattern altitudes are easily accessible for each airport.

Preloaded with a worldwide navigation database containing NAVAIDs and Intersections, a waypoint info page, direct-to navigation, a three-axis compass with a horizontal situation indicator (HSI), and an altimeter with adjustable barometric setting, the D2 Air is packed with features to assist aviators in navigation and enhance situational awareness.

The D2 Air utilizes Garmin Pilot flight plan transfer4, allowing for an easy way to access flight plan information by seamlessly transferring flight plans into the watch. Aviation alerts such as speed, time, distance, elevation, and a fuel timer are available on the D2 Air watch during flight. For post-flight ease, the D2 Air integrates with flyGarmin.com logbook5 to sync post-flight data such as date, duration, and route of flight.