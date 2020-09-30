 Tractor Supply Announces Webcast of Its Third Quarter Enhanced Earnings Event

In conjunction with this release, the Company will hold a video event with a live Q&A session beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET on October 22, 2020. The video event is anticipated to conclude prior to 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET. In addition to discussing third quarter 2020 results, the management team will provide an overview of the Company’s key initiatives to support the Company's long-term strategic plans. The call will be hosted by Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer; Rob Mills, Chief Technology, Digital Commerce and Strategy Officer; Seth Estep, Chief Merchandising Officer; and John Ordus, Chief Stores Officer. The video event will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, intends to release its third quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

A video webcast of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously. To ensure a smooth viewing experience, please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to watch the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available at IR.TractorSupply.com shortly after the conference call concludes.

About Tractor Supply Company

