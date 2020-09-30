 

 Tractor Supply Announces Webcast of Its Third Quarter Enhanced Earnings Event

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, intends to release its third quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will hold a video event with a live Q&A session beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET on October 22, 2020. The video event is anticipated to conclude prior to 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET. In addition to discussing third quarter 2020 results, the management team will provide an overview of the Company’s key initiatives to support the Company's long-term strategic plans. The call will be hosted by Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer; Rob Mills, Chief Technology, Digital Commerce and Strategy Officer; Seth Estep, Chief Merchandising Officer; and John Ordus, Chief Stores Officer. The video event will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com.

A video webcast of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously. To ensure a smooth viewing experience, please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to watch the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available at IR.TractorSupply.com shortly after the conference call concludes.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

