 

Loma Negra Announces the Payment of Dividends

Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A., (NYSE: LOMA) (BYMA: LOMA) , (“Loma Negra” or the “Company”), the leading cement producer in Argentina, announces that in accordance with the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting held today, the following decisions were approved:

(i)

the payment of dividends for a total amount of ARS 2,400,000,000 equivalent to ARS 4.026666667114074 per outstanding share (ARS 20.13333333557037 per ADS) and to 402.6666667% of the nominal outstanding capital stock;

 

 

(ii)

to allocate all of the funds in the Reserve for Future Dividends and part of the funds in the Optional Reserve to the payment of the dividends;

 

 

(iii)

as a general rule, the Shareholders will receive the payment of dividends in Argentine Pesos thorough Caja de Valores S.A.; and

 

 

(iv)

to grant to the Shareholders the option to (a) receive the payment of their portion of the dividends in equivalent amounts of US Dollars resulting from the conversion of the proportional amounts of dividends in Argentine Pesos into US Dollars pursuant to the Reference Exchange Rate of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic - Communication “A” 3500 applicable at the close of business on the trading day immediately preceding the Payment Date (as defined below); and (b) receive the payment in US Dollars through Caja de Valores S.A., either into a local or a foreign bank account (the “US Dollar Payment Option”).

The dividend payment will be made available to the Shareholders as from October 14, 2020 (the “Payment Date”) on business days from 10 am to 3 pm Buenos Aires time at Caja de Valores S.A., located at 25 de Mayo 362, City of Buenos Aires. The Shareholders will need to deal with the paperwork required by Caja de Valores S.A. and payments will be made in accordance with applicable regulations.

Shareholders who wish to exercise the US Dollar Payment Option shall give notice to Caja de Valores S.A. and comply with all the procedures and filings required by Caja de Valores S.A., as from Monday October 5th until Friday October 9th 2020 (the “Option Period”) as well as inform if they choose to receive the payment in a local or a foreign bank account (the “Notice of Option of Payment in US Dollars”). The exercise of the US Dollar Payment Option may not be partial and, therefore, its exercise will comprise the entire dividend to be received by each Shareholder. Shareholders who have validly submitted a Notice of Option of Payment in US Dollars during the Option Period without indicating a bank account will receive payment in US Dollars through Caja de Valores S.A. in Argentina through the procedures established for this purpose by the entity.

