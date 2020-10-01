 

VINCI Energies continues its expansion in North America by acquiring Transelec Common Inc. in Canada

Rueil-Malmaison, 1 October 2020

VINCI Energies continues its expansion in North America
by acquiring Transelec Common Inc. in Canada

  • The leading energy and telecommunication infrastructure specialist in Québec
  • 2019 Revenue of 300 million CAD (€190 million)
  • New stage in VINCI Energies’ strategy to expand operations in Canada

Founded in 1978 by Claude Gauthier, Transelec Common Inc. specialises in the construction and maintenance of energy network infrastructure in Québec, providing services for overhead and underground electrical lines, substations and hydroelectric power plants. Today, the company employs around 2,000 people.

Headquartered in Laval near Montreal, Transelec Common Inc. underwent significant expansion in the 2000s in the construction and maintenance of telecommunication networks, the deployment of fibre optics and home connectivity services for operators.

It also provides engineering and construction services for wind and solar farms, as well as specialised services in the field of urban networks, in particular public lighting, signalling and traffic management.

Following the acquisition of PrimeLine in the US in March 2018, this transaction enables VINCI Energies to reach a new stage in its strategy to expand its operations in North America.

About VINCI Energies
In a world undergoing constant change, VINCI Energies focuses on connections, performance, energy efficiency and data to fast-track the rollout of new technologies and support two major changes: the digital transformation and the energy transition. With their strong regional roots, agile and innovative, VINCI Energies’ business units boost the reliability, safety and efficiency of energy, transport and communication infrastructure, factories, buildings and information systems.
2019: €13.75 billion revenue // 82,500 employees // 1,800 business units // 56 countries // www.vinci-energies.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

