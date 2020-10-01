Teleperformance Earns First Great Place to Work Certification in the UK

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its UK operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) Award for the first time. Highlights of the 2020 GPTW recognition include high employee survey participation rates and strong scores for all evaluation areas. The GPTW 2020 certification is particularly significant with the world currently engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director, GPTW UK, said: “Over 3,800 of Teleperformance’s employees in the UK participated in Great Place to Work’s Trust Index survey that assesses honest employee experiences about the organization on credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Survey responses are independently cross-validated with rigorous field audits covering everything from employee engagement, the quality of physical work facilities and employee amenities to corporate culture. It is a fantastic achievement that the UK operation was able to attain its first certification as a Great Place to Work in such a challenging year. We are very pleased to recognize Teleperformance as being Great Place to Work-Certified and we look forward to seeing where they rank on our 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces list next year.”

Gary Slade, CEO, Teleperformance UK & South Africa, commented: “Here in the UK the well-being of our staff is our very top priority. Currently, we employ over 7,600 people in 19 locations, and, based on the extraordinary circumstances affecting the world in 2020, almost 70% of our employees are now working from home. I could not be more proud and pleased, especially during these challenging times, our people rated us so highly via an independent and unbiased audit, our UK operation is now officially certified as a Great Place to Work for the first time in its history.”

The Group is a leading global reference for work environments. Teleperformance operations are currently recognized as top employers in 25 countries by third party evaluators including: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and the UK. In total, 75% of the Group’s employees now work at a subsidiary certified as a Great Place to Work.