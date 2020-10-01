 

LinkEx Named 2020 SmartWay High Performer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 22:26  |  26   |   |   

EPA commends 3PL for its continued efforts toward a more sustainable freight industry

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LinkEx, a Saia Inc. subsidiary, is excited to announce that it has been named a 2020 SmartWay High Performer. This is the fourth year the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published the list, which seeks to recognize partnering companies that it says “lead the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions.”

“This year, LinkEx was just one of 11 logistics companies recognized by SmartWay,” said LinkEx Vice President and General Manager David Miller. “In fact, less than five percent of all SmartWay logistics companies meet the criteria set forth by the program so we are excited to be recognized. Reducing our environmental footprint is an important goal for both us and our customers.”

SmartWay is a voluntary program for companies, including freight shippers, carriers, logistics companies and other stakeholders, seeking to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. They manage data for partner companies across all domestic shipping modes in the U.S. and Canada. SmartWay implements its goals to lower freight carbon footprints by conducting analysis and research of freight impacts, engaging with freight experts, anticipating and responding to trends, developing strategic resources and communication strategies, and serving as an international model.

Saia has been a SmartWay Partner since 2006 and remains committed to following sustainable businesses practices through the various 'green' programs and collaborations it has initiated over the years, including its partnership with SmartWay. In 2018, Saia was honored with the SmartWay Excellence Award.

“One of LinkEx’s core values is community,” stated Miller. “Among other things, this means we embrace our responsibility to the environment and our impact on it. While its good business, as the majority of consumers expect companies to act responsibly, it’s simply the right thing to do as climate change impacts us all.”

About LinkEx Inc.

LinkEx, a Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) company, is an asset-light, third party logistics corporation based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2002, the company offers a wide range of services including supply chain design, domestic and international transportation, warehousing and final mile services. LinkEx seeks to work closely with its customers to develop a thorough understanding of their logistics challenges and then utilizes technology and design capabilities to create unique supply chain solutions. For more information, visit www.linkex.us or call 1-866-289-9838.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump Saia Corporate Communications
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com


Saia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Solid Biosciences Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on IGNITE DMD Clinical Trial
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on the Advancement of the Donlin Gold Project:
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data