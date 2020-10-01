 

Brunswick Corporation CEO Dave Foulkes Named Boating Industry Magazine Mover and Shaker of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Chief Executive Officer Dave Foulkes has been named by Boating Industry Magazine as its 2020 Mover and Shaker of the Year.  According to the magazine, the award, which was established in 2010, recognizes leaders who have made major contributions to the advancement of the marine industry. Boating Industry profiles the winner and finalists in its Movers & Shakers cover story.

Foulkes was promoted to CEO of Brunswick in January 2019 after working in multiple leadership roles throughout the company since 2007. He joined Brunswick as head of product development in the Mercury Marine division where he led the development of Mercury’s award-winning outboard and sterndrive engine line-up and introduced a wide range of industry leading technologies, in addition to having responsibility for Mercury Racing. Later, as Brunswick’s Chief Technology Officer, he developed Brunswick’s Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared Access (ACES) strategy. Immediately before becoming CEO, he led the Brunswick Boat Group through a series of major initiatives, including refocusing the Sea Ray brand and exiting the large boat product-lines.

“I am honored to be named Boating Industry’s Mover and Shaker of the Year for 2020,” said Foulkes. “This award is really a recognition of the efforts and dedication of the whole Brunswick team which has demonstrated incredible commitment and resilience as we have refocused our business and established an incredible, industry-leading platform. Our focus on customer-centricity, operational excellence, digital transformation, product, service and business innovation, being a great partner to all our stakeholders, and a leader in employee experience and inclusivity will position us for profitable growth for many years to come.”

Boating Industry credited Foulkes’s track record of developing exciting and innovative products as well as his deep understanding of technology as one of the many reasons why he was selected this year.

“This has been an extraordinary year, in every respect, for the world, our country, and certainly the recreational boating industry,” stated David Gee, editor-in-chief, Boating Industry. “Our 2020 Mover & Shaker of the Year, Dave Foulkes, turned Brunswick into a marine-only company, and then successfully – and profitably – navigated through a global pandemic.  And in the midst of that, he also managed to spearhead new sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, supported a business acceleration unit to incubate ideas for the entire industry, led the company’s groundbreaking efforts at the Consumer Electronics Show and still brought 50 new products to market.  Our award goes annually to those leaders who embrace the challenge of change, who display a continual and constant quest for improvement and innovation, and who brighten the future of the entire recreational boating industry and all of those things certainly apply to Brunswick CEO David Foulkes.”

