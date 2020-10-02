 

Directorate change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 08:59  |  45   |   |   

PayPoint plc

Directorate Change

PayPoint plc today announces the appointment of Rosie Shapland as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from today, 2 October 2020. Following this appointment, Rosie will serve as a member of the audit, nomination and remuneration committees and from 1 December 2020 will act as Chair of the audit committee.

Rosie is currently an independent non-executive director of Foxtons Group plc where she is also Chair of their audit committee and a member of their nomination and remuneration committees.  Rosie is a chartered accountant and was a former audit partner at PwC.   She has over 30 years of audit experience across multiple sectors including retail, consumer and hospitality with public and private company clients.

Giles Kerr, PayPoint plc’s Chairman added: “On behalf of the Board I’d like to welcome Rosie to PayPoint. Rosie brings extensive accounting and financial reporting and risk management to the Board and the Board is delighted that she has decided to join.”

Commenting on her appointment Rosie said: “I am delighted to be joining Paypoint, an outstanding company with a clear purpose and strong values, which has been supporting consumers, retailer partners and clients during this challenging period. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team."

The Company confirms that there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

END

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne    01707 600300

Finsbury
Rollo Head      0207 251 3801

ABOUT PAYPOINT

In thousands of retail locations, at home and on the move, we make life more convenient for everyone.

For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers convenience retailers in the UK and Romania to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 16,500 stores in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs, from parcels and contactless card payments to EPoS and bill payment services. Our technology helps retailers to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and stay connected to their stores from anywhere.

We help millions of people to control their household finances, make essential payments and access in-store services, like parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of 27,000 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.

For clients of all sizes we provide cutting-edge payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated multichannel payments solution, MultiPay, is a one-stop shop for customer payments.

PayPoint helps over 500 consumer service providers to save time and money while making it easier for their customers to pay – via any channel and on any device.


Paypoint Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Repligen and Navigo Proteins Announce Achievement of Key Milestone in Developing an Affinity Resin ...
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Total voting rights
30.09.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
30.09.20
Statement of Objections received from Office of Gas and Electricity Markets
23.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
22.09.20
Research Update
22.09.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
18.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
15.09.20
Holding(s) in Company
09.09.20
Holding(s) in Company