Directorate change

Rosie is currently an independent non-executive director of Foxtons Group plc where she is also Chair of their audit committee and a member of their nomination and remuneration committees. Rosie is a chartered accountant and was a former audit partner at PwC. She has over 30 years of audit experience across multiple sectors including retail, consumer and hospitality with public and private company clients.

PayPoint plc today announces the appointment of Rosie Shapland as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from today, 2 October 2020. Following this appointment, Rosie will serve as a member of the audit, nomination and remuneration committees and from 1 December 2020 will act as Chair of the audit committee.

Giles Kerr, PayPoint plc’s Chairman added: “On behalf of the Board I’d like to welcome Rosie to PayPoint. Rosie brings extensive accounting and financial reporting and risk management to the Board and the Board is delighted that she has decided to join.”

Commenting on her appointment Rosie said: “I am delighted to be joining Paypoint, an outstanding company with a clear purpose and strong values, which has been supporting consumers, retailer partners and clients during this challenging period. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team."

The Company confirms that there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

