HighCo shareholding as 09/30/2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 02.10.2020, 16:54 | 53 | 0 |
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF
and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce
|
Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|September 30, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 622 578
|24 890 552
|23 267 974
|August 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 615 448
|24 890 652
|23 275 204
|July 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 619 416
|24 890 752
|23 271 336
|June 30, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 628 048
|24 880 752
|23 252 704
|May 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 623 130
|24 880 742
|23 257 612
|April 30, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 625 169
|24 880 842
|23 255 673
|March 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 816 841
|24 721 232
|22 904 391
|February 29, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 799 423
|24 721 732
|22 922 309
|January 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 789 427
|24 721 132
|22 931 705
|December 31, 2019
|22 421 332
|1 789 688
|24 722 952
|22 933 264
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0