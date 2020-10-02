 

HighCo shareholding as 09/30/2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 16:54  |  53   |   |   

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF
and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce

Date of settlement
of information 		Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
September 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 622 578 24 890 552 23 267 974
August 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 615 448 24 890 652 23 275 204
July 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 619 416 24 890 752 23 271 336
June 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 628 048 24 880 752 23 252 704
May 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 623 130 24 880 742 23 257 612
April 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 625 169 24 880 842 23 255 673
March 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 816 841 24 721 232 22 904 391
February 29, 2020 22 421 332 1 799 423 24 721 732 22 922 309
January 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 789 427 24 721 132 22 931 705
December 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 789 688 24 722 952 22 933 264

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

Seite 1 von 3
High Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
Aduro Biotech Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Chinook Therapeutics
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Algernon Announces 75% Enrollment in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
HiGHCO: Shareholding as 31/08/2020