ADLER Real Estate AG to increase capital and transfer all of its treasury shares to ADLER Group S.A. in debt-to-equity swap
Berlin, October 2, 2020 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER") has decided in the context of a debt-to-equity-swap as announced on August 30, 2020, to exercise the authorized capital in the amount of EUR 35,107,487.00 and to increase its share capital, which is currently registered with the commercial register, from EUR 71,063,743.00 to EUR 106,171,230.00. In addition, it was decided to transfer the ADLER's 1,603,232 treasury shares (approx. 2.2% of the share capital) to ADLER Group S.A. (formerly ADO Properties S.A., "ADLER Group") at a price of EUR 13.62.
In return, ADLER Group has transferred to ADLER a partial amount of the receivable under a shareholder loan in the amount of approx. EUR 500 million.
