DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase ADLER Real Estate AG to increase capital and transfer all of its treasury shares to ADLER Group S.A. in debt-to-equity swap 02.10.2020 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Real Estate AG to increase capital and transfer all of its treasury shares to ADLER Group S.A. in debt-to-equity swap

Berlin, October 2, 2020 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER") has decided in the context of a debt-to-equity-swap as announced on August 30, 2020, to exercise the authorized capital in the amount of EUR 35,107,487.00 and to increase its share capital, which is currently registered with the commercial register, from EUR 71,063,743.00 to EUR 106,171,230.00. In addition, it was decided to transfer the ADLER's 1,603,232 treasury shares (approx. 2.2% of the share capital) to ADLER Group S.A. (formerly ADO Properties S.A., "ADLER Group") at a price of EUR 13.62.

In return, ADLER Group has transferred to ADLER a partial amount of the receivable under a shareholder loan in the amount of approx. EUR 500 million.



Contact:

Tina Kladnik

Head of Investor Relations

ADLER Real Estate AG

Tel: +49 (30) 398018123

t.kladnik@adler-ag.com

02.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: ADLER Real Estate AG Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10 Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199 E-mail: info@adler-ag.com Internet: www.adler-ag.com ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362

DE000A1R1A42

DE000A11QF02 WKN: 500800, A14J3Z

A1R1A4

A11QF0 Indices: GPR General Index Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1138576

End of News DGAP News Service

1138576 02.10.2020