Loop Insights Files Provisional Patents And Trademark Registries For Venue Tracing And Contactless Solution Applications In Wake Of Growing Demand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space, announces the filing of provisional patent applications and various Trademark Registries for its contactless data applications. The filings come in the wake of both actual integrations with globally renowned customers and a substantial increase in demand from various verticals, including college sports, professional sports, hotels, TV & movie productions, and hospitality & entertainment, amongst others.

Loop’s venue tracing platform is unique in that it requires no app download and only a tap of the user’s device to check-in for protection and alerts. Loop’s SmarTap devices are installed at multiple points to log every individual that enters a venue by check-in using the Loop contact tracing wallet pass. Loop’s solution allows venue staff to quickly identify individuals that were in proximity to any infected person and isolate potentially infected individuals as quickly as possible for follow-up testing.