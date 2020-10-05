 

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Third Quarter Earnings Results October 27, 2020

STUART, Fla., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release third quarter 2020 results on October 27th, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast’s earnings results at the company’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page under “Press Releases.”

Seacoast will host a conference call October 28th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the third quarter 2020 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 774-6070 (passcode: 9888 543; host: Dennis S. Hudson). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon of October 28th, by clicking here and using the passcode 49937710.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com and selecting the webcast link located on the home page. Beginning the afternoon of October 28th, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.  

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.1 billion in assets and $6.7 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 50 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Charles M. Shaffer
Chief Operating Officer and
President
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 221-7003


