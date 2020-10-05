 

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 10148701. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company’s website at www.brooklinebancorp.com.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $9.1 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, and www.bankri.com.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Carl M. Carlson 617-425-5331
Chief Financial Officer


