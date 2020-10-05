Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 10148701. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company’s website at www.brooklinebancorp.com.



