G4S wins 10-year UK contract to run the new HM Prison Five Wells

The new-generation category C facility will be run with a strong focus on rehabilitation in order to break the cycle of reoffending. Mobilisation preparations are now underway and the 1,680-person facility is scheduled to commence operations in early 2022. Total revenues over the life of the contract are expected to be around £300 million and G4S will create around 700 new jobs to manage and operate the contract.

G4S announces that, following a competitive tender, its UK Care and Rehabilitation business has won a 10-year contract to operate the new HM Prison Five Wells in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, UK.

G4S Group Chief Executive Officer Ashley Almanza said: “Our Care and Rehabilitation team has worked incredibly hard to successfully build a positive culture and strong operational performance in this business and we are delighted that the Ministry of Justice has, through the award of this major contract, recognised G4S’s experience and expertise in Care and Rehabilitation services.”

G4S Regional CEO, UK and Middle East, Graham Levinsohn said: “In partnership with the Ministry of Justice, our mutual aim is to ensure that Five Wells becomes the blueprint for innovation, rehabilitation and modernisation in the prison service.

“It’s also very positive news for the local Northamptonshire community, with almost 700 new jobs to be created, and opportunities for local charities and businesses.”

G4S currently operates four highly-rated custodial care and rehabilitation facilities in England and Wales: HMP Altcourse in Liverpool, HMP Oakwood near Wolverhampton, HMP Parc in Bridgend and HMP Rye Hill near Rugby.

