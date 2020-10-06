 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 23:25  |  54   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 21, 2020, Synchronoss announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Lurie, resigned “following the Board of Directors’ review of allegations of personal misconduct by Mr. Lurie in violation of the Company’s policies.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $0.37, or 10%, during intraday trading on September 22, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Synchronoss securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Synchronoss Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
FCPT Announces $150 Million Strategic Venture with Lubert-Adler
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
BioAtla and BeiGene Revise Global Development and Commercialization Agreement for Novel ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Synchronoss Technologies Engages MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
05.10.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
29.09.20
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
24.09.20
SNCR INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Synchronoss Technologies Inc., For Violations of the Securities Laws
23.09.20
SNCR LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Synchronoss Technologies Inc., For Violations of the Securities Laws
22.09.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) on Behalf of Investors
22.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) on Behalf of Investors
22.09.20
Synchronoss Technologies ernennt Jeff Miller zum Interim President und Chief Executive Officer
21.09.20
Synchronoss Technologies Appoints Jeff Miller Interim President and Chief Executive Officer