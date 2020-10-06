On September 21, 2020, Synchronoss announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Lurie, resigned “following the Board of Directors’ review of allegations of personal misconduct by Mr. Lurie in violation of the Company’s policies.”

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $0.37, or 10%, during intraday trading on September 22, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

