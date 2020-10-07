Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Trading update Q3 2020
Harvest volume Q3 and YTD 2020:
|Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT)
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Lerøy Aurora
|7,9
|9,5
|20,2
|19,4
|Lerøy Midt
|22,0
|19,4
|52,3
|50,3
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
|14,3
|17,2
|50,0
|45,7
|Total
|44,2
|46,0
|122,5
|115,4
|Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Total volume
|11,1
|13,2
|55,8
|49,5
|Of which volume cod
|1,7
|3,4
|16,6
|15,3
53% of Lerøy Sjøtroll’s total harvest volume in Q3 was trout, and YTD trout represented 42%.
The complete Q3 2020 report will be released on 11 November 2020 at 06.30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
