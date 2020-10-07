Harvest volume Q3 and YTD 2020:





Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Lerøy Aurora 7,9 9,5 20,2 19,4 Lerøy Midt 22,0 19,4 52,3 50,3 Lerøy Sjøtroll 14,3 17,2 50,0 45,7 Total 44,2 46,0 122,5 115,4 Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Total volume 11,1 13,2 55,8 49,5 Of which volume cod 1,7 3,4 16,6 15,3





53% of Lerøy Sjøtroll’s total harvest volume in Q3 was trout, and YTD trout represented 42%.

The complete Q3 2020 report will be released on 11 November 2020 at 06.30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act