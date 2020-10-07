 

JLT Mobile Computers Continues to Expand its Android Product Range with New Fully Rugged 7-inch Tablet

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 16:05  |  50   |   |   

Small, light, and powerful, the new user-friendly Android device is available for the US market and enables field service and warehouse workers to access important data and stay productive while on the move

Växjö, Sweden, 7 October 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announces an addition to its line of fully-rugged mobile Android devices for field workers in logistics, warehousing, transportation and other similarly challenging operating environments. Purpose-built from the ground up for the highest ruggedness standards, the JLT MT3007A 7-inch tablet features a high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor behind a user-friendly Android 9.0 interface. Weighing in at just 550g (1.2 lbs), MIL-STD-810G rated, and SOTI MobiControl compatible, the MT3007A provides convenient enterprise mobility and is ideal for a wide range of tasks in the field.

“Demand for ubiquitous access to data is growing in all business sectors today, and the amounts of data processed on the move are multiplying rapidly. The rugged industrial space is no exception. Field service and warehouse workers on the go, therefore, need rugged devices that pack powerful computing performance into a small and light enough form factor to carry round all day,” says Eric Miller, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers USA. “Expanding our existing portfolio of high-performance rugged mobile and vehicle-mount Android computers with a 7‑inch version in the same performance class was therefore a natural and consistent step for JLT to be able to address customer needs.”

The key feature set in detail

Built for mobility and powered by a 2.2 GHz ARM RISC processor, the MT3007A tablet supports the Android 9.0 operating system and comes with advanced data capture features for indoor or outdoor use, including an optional 1D/2D barcode scanner, 8 MP front and 13 MP rear cameras, as well as NFC support.

The virtually unbreakable display features rugged projected capacitive touch screen technology, ensuring solid visibility in all lighting conditions, while a simple latch system and hot-swappable, ultra-long-life battery enable continuous operation wherever the devices are used.

Like all fully rugged mobile devices from JLT, the MT3007A tablet is IP65 dust proof and water resistant. It supports a wide range of operating temperatures from -20°C to 60°C (‑4°F to 140°F) in AC mode, and -10°C to 50°C (14°F to 122°F) in battery mode. MIL-STD-810G rated, the device can withstand shock, vibration, humidity and drops from a height of 1.5 m (5 ft) onto concrete.

Seite 1 von 2
JLT Mobile Computers Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Danone completes sale of Yakult stake
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Corrected Ex-Date for November Monthly ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
JLT Mobile Computers präsentiert robustes 10-Zoll Android‑Fahrzeugterminal zur Optimierung von Logistikprozessen
15.09.20
JLT Mobile Computers launches 10-inch rugged Android VMT to future‑proof warehouse productivity