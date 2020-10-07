JLT Mobile Computers Continues to Expand its Android Product Range with New Fully Rugged 7-inch Tablet

Växjö, Sweden, 7 October 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers , a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announces an addition to its line of fully-rugged mobile Android devices for field workers in logistics, warehousing, transportation and other similarly challenging operating environments. Purpose-built from the ground up for the highest ruggedness standards, the JLT MT3007A 7-inch tablet features a high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor behind a user-friendly Android 9.0 interface. Weighing in at just 550g (1.2 lbs), MIL-STD-810G rated, and SOTI MobiControl compatible, the MT3007A provides convenient enterprise mobility and is ideal for a wide range of tasks in the field.

Small, light, and powerful, the new user-friendly Android device is available for the US market and enables field service and warehouse workers to access important data and stay productive while on the move

“Demand for ubiquitous access to data is growing in all business sectors today, and the amounts of data processed on the move are multiplying rapidly. The rugged industrial space is no exception. Field service and warehouse workers on the go, therefore, need rugged devices that pack powerful computing performance into a small and light enough form factor to carry round all day,” says Eric Miller, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers USA. “Expanding our existing portfolio of high-performance rugged mobile and vehicle-mount Android computers with a 7‑inch version in the same performance class was therefore a natural and consistent step for JLT to be able to address customer needs.”

The key feature set in detail

Built for mobility and powered by a 2.2 GHz ARM RISC processor, the MT3007A tablet supports the Android 9.0 operating system and comes with advanced data capture features for indoor or outdoor use, including an optional 1D/2D barcode scanner, 8 MP front and 13 MP rear cameras, as well as NFC support.

The virtually unbreakable display features rugged projected capacitive touch screen technology, ensuring solid visibility in all lighting conditions, while a simple latch system and hot-swappable, ultra-long-life battery enable continuous operation wherever the devices are used.

Like all fully rugged mobile devices from JLT, the MT3007A tablet is IP65 dust proof and water resistant. It supports a wide range of operating temperatures from -20°C to 60°C (‑4°F to 140°F) in AC mode, and -10°C to 50°C (14°F to 122°F) in battery mode. MIL-STD-810G rated, the device can withstand shock, vibration, humidity and drops from a height of 1.5 m (5 ft) onto concrete.