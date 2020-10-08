 

Infosys Named a Global Leader in Digital Process Automation Services

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced today that Forrester has named Infosys a global leader in Digital Process Automation (DPA) Services, in its recent report entitled "The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Service Providers, Q3 2020". Infosys ranked highest in the "current offering" category and among the top two in the "strategy" category. The report notes Infosys' long history in process automation and a deep, impressive expertise in executing large and sophisticated projects across North America, Europe, and Asia.

For the report, Forrester assessed 13 service providers through its 22-criteria evaluation of DPA services. The report recognizes Infosys for its investments in unique IP to ease the development experience on DPA platforms and strengths in process discovery, modeling, and documentation. The report also acknowledges Infosys' mature customer experience.

Dinesh Rao, EVP and Global Head – Enterprise Application Services, Infosys, said, "We see global enterprises moving towards a cloud economy that makes them adaptable, flexible and interoperable. Our innovative digital process automation offerings, part of Infosys cobalt, help enterprises accelerate this cloud journey. Our FLUID DPA strategy, a core differentiator together with our digital capabilities, including low code application development, deliver perceptive experiences and responsive business value chains. This helps organizations in accelerating their speed to market and evolving towards becoming a resilient live enterprise. Being recognized as a Leader by Forrester validates for us the excellence of our capabilities and investments made in this space."

Rob Koplowitz, Vice President, Principal Analyst Serving Application Development & Delivery Professionals and John Bratincevic, Senior Analyst at Forrester, wrote in the report, "Infosys excels in areas related to wide technology deployment. Process discovery, modeling, and documentation are all strengths — with extensive partnerships to match. Its work enabling citizen developers is also industry-leading, with investments in unique IP to ease the development experience on DPA platforms and provide in-context feedback through virtual coaches. Infosys' customer experience methodology is also very mature, and reference client feedback indicated strong customer experience results. Infosys is a good choice when you have a wide range of sophisticated DPA needs that require deep technical and process expertise."

