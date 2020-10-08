 

Velan Announces Changes to its Board Including the Appointment of a New Chairman and Vice-Chairman

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 22:00  |  21   |   |   

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc.("Velan") (TSX:VLN) announced today that Mr. James Mannebach has been appointed Chairman of the Board. The outgoing Chairman of the Board, Tom Velan, will continue to serve as a director of the company. Mr. Mannebach who joined the board in 2018 is the first independent Chairman of the company. He has extensive experience in the valve and flow control industry having worked in senior leadership positions at Emerson Process Management (Xomox, Fisher Controls, Micro Motion and Rosemont), Roper Technologies, and IMI.

Rob Velan has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board as the Velan family continues to move from the second-generation leadership to third-generation and independent leadership. Rob has served on the board since 2013 and is the Executive Vice-President of MRO and Aftermarket, one of the company’s strategic business units.

Bill Sheffield has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee; a position previously held by James Mannebach. Bill Sheffield was previously Lead Director, a position that is no longer required due to the appointment of an independent Chairman. Bill was also the Chair of the Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee. Dahra Granovsky is now the Chair of the Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee.

Tom Velan, who has been a director since 1976 and Chairman since 2015, will, in addition to being a director, serve as an advisor to the Chairman, CEO and President and work on various matters at their request. Tom will also continue to be involved with some of the subsidiary companies.

Tom Velan stated “These changes are part of the ongoing board renewal process which was started in 2018. The Velan family is the controlling shareholder but we recognize that as a public company it is important to have strong and independent corporate governance. Now for the first time in our history, the Chairman, CEO, and President are all independent from the Velan family. I believe that the appointment of James Mannebach as Chairman is a positive step for the future of the company.”

James Mannebach stated “I am honored to be appointed Chairman of the Board of Velan and humbled to become the Company’s first non-family member to serve in this leadership role. Working closely with our CEO Yves Leduc, President Bruno Carbonaro, and the best team of global colleagues in the industry, the Company is poised to further capitalize on its market leading technologies, application knowledge and unsurpassed commitment to our customers”.

Bill Sheffield stated “My hats off to Tom Velan once again for his efforts to renew & transition the Velan Inc. Board of Directors. I have been honored to serve on the Velan Inc. Board & work with the Velan Family for 14 years. I am happy to continue to serve alongside Tom under the leadership of our new Board Chair.”

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$371.6 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs over 1,775 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. 

Contacts:

Yves Leduc, Chief Executive Officer
514-748-7748 x 5987

Sabine Bruckert, Executive VP, Human Resources and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
514-748-7748 x 5136


Velan Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of ...
Beyond Meat Introduces Its Newest Product Innovation, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, at Grocery ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:59 Uhr
Velan Inc. Reports Its Second Quarter 2020/21 Financial Results
29.09.20
Velan Inc.: Announcement