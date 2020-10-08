Reinsurance Group of America Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) plans to release third quarter earnings on Thursday, November 5, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com.

RGA will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter results beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 6. Interested parties may access the call by dialing 1-800-458-4121 (323-794-2093 international). The access code is 5309099. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of that conference call will be available on the Investors page of RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same address for 90 days following the conference call.