 

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) plans to release third quarter earnings on Thursday, November 5, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com.

RGA will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter results beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 6. Interested parties may access the call by dialing 1-800-458-4121 (323-794-2093 international). The access code is 5309099. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of that conference call will be available on the Investors page of RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same address for 90 days following the conference call.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.5 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $80.7 billion as of June 30, 2020. Founded in 1973, RGA today is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit the company’s website at www.rgare.com.

