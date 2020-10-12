Six Months into Pandemic TrueCar Study Finds Vehicle Affordability Now Tops Car Shopper Concerns

More Car Shoppers Than Ever Want to Shop Online, Despite Decreased Concern Over COVID-19 Exposure

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, released the fifth wave of its study into the impact of the pandemic on vehicle shopping and vehicle shoppers’ needs, six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.



“At the six-month marker, it’s encouraging to see that fewer shoppers now report being less likely to purchase a vehicle due to the pandemic than at any point during our research series,” said Wendy McMullin, Head of Research at TrueCar. “Shopper concerns over vehicle affordability stood out, however, and we expect that trend to continue while inventory remains limited.”