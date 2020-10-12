 

Six Months into Pandemic TrueCar Study Finds Vehicle Affordability Now Tops Car Shopper Concerns

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

More Car Shoppers Than Ever Want to Shop Online, Despite Decreased Concern Over COVID-19 Exposure

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, released the fifth wave of its study into the impact of the pandemic on vehicle shopping and vehicle shoppers’ needs, six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the six-month marker, it’s encouraging to see that fewer shoppers now report being less likely to purchase a vehicle due to the pandemic than at any point during our research series,” said Wendy McMullin, Head of Research at TrueCar. “Shopper concerns over vehicle affordability stood out, however, and we expect that trend to continue while inventory remains limited.”

In TrueCar and ALG’s latest automotive industry forecast, average new car transaction prices are projected to have increased by 3.5% year-over-year for September 2020 reaching $36,541 while automaker incentive spending is projected to be up 5.3% year-over-year for September 2020 reaching $4,001.

“As affordability concerns rise and new car inventory shortages continue, we can expect to see more consumers gravitating toward the used market where strong sales the past three to five years as well as high leasing adoption have resulted in a strong supply of late model used vehicles” said Nick Woolard, Director, OEM Analytics. “We also foresee new car shoppers expanding their consideration set to brands with lower cost entry level models in the popular utility and CUV segments to help drive down vehicle costs.”

Highlights from the Study Include: Study fielded 9/23/20 with a population of 1,200 (U.S. Covid-19 cases 7.1M, U.S. COVID-19 deaths 206,000)

  • Shoppers’ concerns about being exposed to COVID-19 during their shopping process fell to the lowest point since March, when widespread shutdowns began. While the 50% who state they’re very or extremely concerned about being exposed to COVID-19 is still a sizeable number, it’s down significantly from 56% in July and 62% in April.
  • Although concern over virus exposure is ebbing, shoppers still desire a comprehensive online shopping experience; 41% state they would be encouraged to work with a dealer that allows them to configure their deal online, and more shoppers than ever state they are doing more of their shopping online (35%), and visiting fewer dealerships (33%).
  • Two-thirds (68%) of shoppers say they would be more likely to shop with a dealership offering online payments, trade-in and financing.
  • Vehicle affordability concerns are at their highest levels across five waves of the study; 51% state they’re very or extremely concerned about being able to afford the vehicle they plan on purchasing or leasing.
  • Consumer desire for lower interest rates and incentives as a factor to encourage vehicle purchasing are at their highest point (61%), across study waves.
  • 29% of consumers surveyed say inventory availability is a factor that might deter a purchase.
  • Fewer shoppers than at any other point during the study say the pandemic makes them less likely to purchase, now 20% versus a peak of 36% in April.
  • Since wave four of the survey was fielded two months ago, shoppers’ need for a vehicle has held; with 82% of shoppers stating their need for a vehicle remains the same or has increased, despite the pandemic. 

“Fewer car shoppers are now expressing concern over being exposed or exposing others in their vehicle shopping than at any other point in our COVID-19 research series,” added McMullin. “Despite this, consumers’ desire to do more online and visit fewer dealerships is at its highest point now, hinting at a longer-term trend beyond the pandemic.”

Seite 1 von 2
TrueCar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
TrueCar and its Affinity Partners Drive the Most Dealer Showroom Visits for 9th Year in a Row According to J.D. Power
01.10.20
TrueCar Leans into TrueCar Military with Dedicated Brand Marketing Campaign, “Drive On”
29.09.20
TrueCar Shares Best End-of-Month Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for September
29.09.20
TrueCar Teams Up with Audi to Provide TrueCar Military Shoppers Preferred Pricing and Exclusive Incentives on New Audi Vehicles
25.09.20
TrueCar and ALG Forecast New and Used Vehicle Sales for September 2020 and the Third Quarter
24.09.20
TrueCar Boosts Retailer Offering with Complimentary VIN-Specific Digital Payments and Trade Tools for Network Dealers
16.09.20
TrueCar Fortifies Leadership Team with New Appointments