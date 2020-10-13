 

Marel Q3 2020 results published on 20 October, virtual investor meeting on 21 October 2020

Marel hf. will publish its Q3 2020 interim condensed consolidated financial statements after market closing on 20 October 2020.

Earnings conference call and webcast

On Wednesday 21 October 2020, at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), Marel will host a virtual investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the third quarter.

The meeting will be webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the meeting through a conference call by dialing:

  • IS: +354 800 7520
  • NL: +31 20 721 9496
  • UK: +44 33 3300 9035
  • US: +1 833 823 0586

Financial calendar

  • Q3 2020 – 20 October 2020
  • Q4 2020 – 3 February 2021

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Following the TREIF acquisition, Marel has around 6,800 employees in over 30 countries. In 2019, Marel delivered EUR 1.3 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously advancing food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.


