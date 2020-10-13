KB Home Elects Arthur R. Collins to Its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“Art is an accomplished business leader and strategic thinker, who is highly regarded for his expertise in public affairs and public policy, which we believe will meaningfully enhance the existing capabilities of our Board,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to Art’s insights and valuable perspective, which we are confident will be beneficial to us as we continue to execute on our balanced approach of expanding our scale while increasing our returns.”

Mr. Collins is Founder and Managing Partner of theGROUP, a government relations and strategic communications consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. He has more than 30 years of experience advising corporate leaders, heads of state and their governments, and non-profit executives and their boards across a broad range of matters, including financial services, trade, energy, information technology, healthcare, consumer products, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and national security. He currently serves on the board of directors of RLJ Lodging Trust, a NYSE-listed real estate investment trust. In addition, he serves as Vice Chair of the Brookings Institution Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Morehouse School of Medicine Board of Trustees.

