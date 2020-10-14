MBWS announces the proposed acquisition of Moncigale by GRANDS VINS JC BOISSET

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext : MBWS) and Grands vins JC BOISSET, parent company of the eponymous group, have signed a unilateral promise to purchase 100% of Moncigale SAS company shares. This transaction is planned to be finalized between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, after the information process with the employees’ representatives and provided the French Competition Authorities approve the deal.

Faced with the drop in consumption of wine and flavoured wine-based drinks (BABV) in France, Moncigale has been experiencing a decline in sales for several years (-15% in 2019 to €72.2 million) and is generating a negative EBITDA. As Moncigale's core market is located at the intersection of private label and corporate brand wine and wine-based beverage markets, MBWS'position primarily based on spirits does not allow it to create the synergies necessary for Moncigale's growth within the group.

Based on this observation and as part of its strategic plan to review its activities with regard to their capacity to generate long-term value, MBWS decided to launch a competitive and rigorous strategic review process to provide Moncigale with the best potential outcome for all stakeholders. Boisset was the obvious choice, as it is one of the leading French operators in the wine sector with several sites in France and a subsidiary in California (USA). The integration of Moncigale will enable it to benefit from significant commercial and operational synergies.

For Andrew Highcock, Head of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, “ With the support of the know-how and the power of the wine houses run by the Boisset family, I am convinced that Moncigale will be able to return to the growth path it deserves. This agreement will allow Moncigale to secure its future by offering new prospects to its employees. After the project currently underway to sell its Polish activities, Marie Brizard is today entering a new phase that will mark a significant step forward in the completion of its strategic transformation plan with a focus on its core and profitable activities.”

For Jean-Charles Boisset, Grands Vins JC Boisset President : “ We are very happy to welcome this beautiful house specialized in rosé wines and to welcome a talented team into our family. Under the impetus of a new commercial dynamic and the implementation of operational synergies, Moncigale will be able to embark on a new path of sustainaible development and participate in the success of our company. We know the Rhone Valley and Languedoc well as we are based there, and Provence will be a new terroir of excellence for us to develop.”

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch of Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Krupnik, Fruits and Wine, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gauthier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index

About Boisset

Boisset is a familial company created in Burgundy in 1961 which produces and markets still and sparkling wines in France and in more than 80 other countries.

Its estates, houses and castles are located in the French vineyards of Jura (Domaine Maire & Fils), Burgundy (Maison Jean-Claude Boisset, Domaine de la Vougeraie, Louis Bouillot (Crémants de Bourgogne), J. Moreau & Fils in Chablis, Bouchard Aîné & Fils in Beaune, Ropiteau Frères in Meursault), Mommessin and Château de Pierreux in Beaujolais, Bonpas and Meffre in the Rhone Valley, and Fortant in the Languedoc.

In California, Boisset Collection owns Raymond Vineyards (Napa Valley), DeLoach Vineyards (Sonoma) and Buena Vista (Carneros).

Consolidated sales reached €353 million in 2019, 70% of which came from exports.

