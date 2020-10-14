 

SHARC Energy Proves to U.S. Utilities and Investors PIRANHA HC can provide up to 99% GHG reduction and 61% Energy Savings

  • SHARC ENERGY’S PIRANHA Wastewater Heat Recovery System can be installed or retrofitted into most buildings for dramatic reductions in energy costs and carbon footprints

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilities, municipalities and private sector investors in the United States will today be shown ground-breaking savings in energy costs and greenhouse gas reductions achieved during a three-month demonstration of a unique wastewater thermal recovery technology built by SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (the “Company” or “SHARC Energy”).

Today’s SHARC Energy presentation at the Incubatenergy Labs and Ameren Accelerator Demo Day, attended by leading U.S. electric power sector leaders, will demonstrate a residential building equipped with the PIRANHA HC wastewater energy recovery system obtained dramatic energy savings by completely offsetting the gas-boiler system in a 60-unit residential building in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Results included a 99-per-cent GHG emission reduction and a 61-per-cent reduction in monthly utility bills, while achieving an uninterrupted supply of hot water and cooling to the complex when the PIRANHA HC was installed.

Based on the data collected from the building, the natural-gas boilers have an annual energy cost of $16,906 and annual GHG emissions of 68,580 kg. In comparison, the PIRANHA HC unit has an extrapolated annual energy cost of $6,625 and annual GHG emissions of only 669 kg. This represents an annual savings of $10,281 and 67,911 kg of GHG emission reductions. The estimated useful life of a PIRANHA is 25+ years.

“We are honoured to be chosen to present our wastewater thermal energy recovery technology to this prestigious audience,” said SHARC Energy CEO Lynn Mueller, who will be presenting the results virtually. “The PIRANHA HC system collects the water we put down the drain every day and captures the thermal energy that would be otherwise lost. This technological achievement is not only good for the bottom line for building owners and residents, it will also have a positive global impact on the environment as the technology is scaled.”

SHARC Energy’s demonstration ─ carried in collaboration with Ameren Corporation, Consolidated Edison, Southern California Edison and the Tennessee Valley Authority ─ was independently assessed by the Electric Power Research Institute (“EPRI”).

The next steps to further validate SHARC Energy’s technology is identifying and implementing multiple demonstration sites with an independent evaluation to quantify the performance over a longer period of time. The Company and partnering utilities are seeking to install PIRANHA in sites such as larger apartment buildings, laundromats, breweries, food production, hotels, seniors-living facilities and other commercial and industrial operations and buildings. It is anticipated that additional utilities will look to partner on additional projects within their regions/jurisdictions.

07.10.20
SHARC Energy Offers Residents and Owners Unique Ability to Detect Presence of Virus Causing COVID-19 and other Diseases in Buildings
30.09.20
SHARC Energy to Present Wastewater Energy Recovery Success to U.S. Utilities & Municipalities
18.09.20
SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA HC Poised for Labs Challenge Demo Day

11:43 Uhr
994
International Wastewater Systems: Riesenmarkt oder Flop?