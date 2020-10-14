 

Boku Partners with Digi to launch mobile identity services in Malaysia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 23:00  |  50   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU), the world's leading provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, and Malaysian mobile connectivity and internet services provider Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, today announced that they have signed a partnership contract to protect mobile users against cyber-hacks, account takeover attacks, SIM swap attacks, and other forms of digital fraud.

Digi is the first mobile service provider in Malaysia to partner with Boku to launch mobile identity products that proactively protect its customers from numerous cyberthreats. There is a growing demand for mobile identity authentication services in Malaysia as more companies continue to realize the necessity of advanced multi-factor authentication solutions in the wake of increased incidences of digital fraud.

Digital service providers and their users are increasingly being targeted by fraudsters who seek to extract money or other forms of stored value from accounts. Boku and Digi are ensuring that Malaysians are protected from these forms of fraud.

Boku’s Phone Number Verification (Authenticate) service will verify mobile number possession directly on the device by using its built-in connectivity to the mobile operators' wireless network. The “Reassigned Number” (Detect) service allows a merchant to check if a mobile number has been reassigned or recycled by the carrier to a new user.

Stuart Neal, Chief Business Officer for Identity, Boku, commented, "We are honored to partner with Digi to introduce a safer and more seamless digital world for mobile users in Malaysia. Boku has already built the most comprehensive network of direct mobile operator connections for identity and extending our capabilities into Malaysia is a major milestone as we continue to expand globally.”

Praveen Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer of Digicommented, “Protecting our customers has always been a key priority for Digi. We have in place stringent policies and procedures to ensure that our customers are safe and secure using any application online, including applying a broad set of data protection practices to safeguard their identities and prevent digital fraud such as account takeover. This partnership with Boku is another layer of safety enabling our customers to have a seamless and worry-free online experience.”

Enquiries:

Boku, Inc.
Jon Prideaux, Chief Executive Officer and Keith Butcher, Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0)20 3934 6630

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR & IR)
Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Florence Chandler
+44 (0)20 3934 6630

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

About Digi

Digi is a mobile connectivity and internet services provider enabling 10.6 million Malaysians on our advanced 4G+ network. We have an ambition to provide relevant, personalised, and engaging digital products and services that will fully enable our customer’s digital lifestyles. Listed on Bursa Malaysia, Digi is part of global telecommunications provider Telenor Group, and is a leader in driving responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.digi.com.my.


Boku Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Boku Launches Direct Carrier Billing with Riot Games in four Middle Eastern Markets
01.10.20
Juniper Research Recognizes Boku with two ‘Future Digital Awards’