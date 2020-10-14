Boku Partners with Digi to launch mobile identity services in Malaysia

Digi is the first mobile service provider in Malaysia to partner with Boku to launch mobile identity products that proactively protect its customers from numerous cyberthreats. There is a growing demand for mobile identity authentication services in Malaysia as more companies continue to realize the necessity of advanced multi-factor authentication solutions in the wake of increased incidences of digital fraud.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU ), the world's leading provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, and Malaysian mobile connectivity and internet services provider Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, today announced that they have signed a partnership contract to protect mobile users against cyber-hacks, account takeover attacks, SIM swap attacks, and other forms of digital fraud.

Digital service providers and their users are increasingly being targeted by fraudsters who seek to extract money or other forms of stored value from accounts. Boku and Digi are ensuring that Malaysians are protected from these forms of fraud.

Boku’s Phone Number Verification (Authenticate) service will verify mobile number possession directly on the device by using its built-in connectivity to the mobile operators' wireless network. The “Reassigned Number” (Detect) service allows a merchant to check if a mobile number has been reassigned or recycled by the carrier to a new user.

Stuart Neal, Chief Business Officer for Identity, Boku, commented, "We are honored to partner with Digi to introduce a safer and more seamless digital world for mobile users in Malaysia. Boku has already built the most comprehensive network of direct mobile operator connections for identity and extending our capabilities into Malaysia is a major milestone as we continue to expand globally.”

Praveen Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer of Digi, commented, “Protecting our customers has always been a key priority for Digi. We have in place stringent policies and procedures to ensure that our customers are safe and secure using any application online, including applying a broad set of data protection practices to safeguard their identities and prevent digital fraud such as account takeover. This partnership with Boku is another layer of safety enabling our customers to have a seamless and worry-free online experience.”

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

About Digi



Digi is a mobile connectivity and internet services provider enabling 10.6 million Malaysians on our advanced 4G+ network. We have an ambition to provide relevant, personalised, and engaging digital products and services that will fully enable our customer’s digital lifestyles. Listed on Bursa Malaysia, Digi is part of global telecommunications provider Telenor Group, and is a leader in driving responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.digi.com.my.