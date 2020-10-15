 

Leader in COVID-19 Prevention and Detection Upgrades Listing to NEO Exchange

NEO is proud to welcome QuestCap Inc. (“QSC” or the “Company”), a medical technology company currently focused on the prevention, detection, and treatment of COVID-19, as they graduate to the NEO Exchange. Following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange, QuestCap has begun trading today on the NEO Exchange under the symbol NEO:QSC.

QuestCap Inc., a medical technology company currently focused on the prevention, detection, and treatment of COVID-19, celebrates a Digital Market Open as they graduate to the NEO Exchange today following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange. (Photo: Business Wire)

QuestCap brings to market innovative technologies and therapies in the hopes of turning the tide against COVID-19. The company’s primary focus is the sale of COVID-19 antibody tests for use by authorized laboratories, with exclusive rights to distribute the LYHER Novel Coronavirus IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit within North America. QuestCap recently acquired 100% of Collection Sites, LLC, a company providing rapid and efficient testing services, and will begin rolling out individual COVID-19 testing sites by Q1 2021, across the U.S.

“Flattening the curve and helping society return to normal requires a coordinated effort where everyone does their part. Paramount among this is regular COVID-19 testing and appropriate operating protocols,” commented Dr. Lawrence Steinman, Professor of Neurology, Stanford. A prominent immunologist, Dr. Steinman is also a medical advisor to the company. “I believe the QuestCap team understands this well, and I am proud to support their efforts with my expertise as an advisor. Together, we have developed comprehensive COVID-19 testing solutions for different industries, and for everyday life, to help society overcome the coronavirus pandemic.”

QuestCap has also invested in COVID-19 research in partnership with world-renowned public research and healthcare institutions like Mt. Sinai Hospital and Sunnybrook Research Institute. In addition to Dr. Steinman, the company works with a number of globally renowned strategic advisors including Dr. Glenn Copeland, sports medicine expert; Larry King, iconic media personality; Mike Mancias, Chief Performance Advisor to basketball superstar LeBron James; and Mike Tyson, former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion who advises on QuestCap’s Standards for Safe Sport.

