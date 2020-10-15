 

Richardson Electronics Announces Availability of SCOMES Highly Customizable Power Modules

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the availability of SCOMES highly customizable power modules. 

SCOMES provides an array of standard and fast recovery rectifier modules ranging from 400V to 2500V, 50 amps to 600 amps. These modules are available in various configurations and come with an insulated or non-insulated base. The company also provides press-fit diode, silicon controlled rectifier (SCR), and chopper assemblies. 

With its team of engineers, SCOMES strives to provide innovative, high-quality products that are customizable to fit its customers’ design. The SCOMES Selection Guide is an excellent resource, as it not only has electrical parameters indicating the product’s range, but also images and technical drawings to aid in finding the ideal part.  

“SCOMES power modules provide a wide variety of capabilities and are a great source for industrial applications,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

“Richardson Electronics provides specialized engineering solutions and adds value through systems integration, designing prototypes, and manufacturing. Richardson Electronics is an excellent and ideal global partner to support customers in different industrial sectors and applications,” said Mario Dacco, CEO of SCOMES, S.r.l.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

