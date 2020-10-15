Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Advisor

Mr. Herrick brings over four decades of international energy experience and joins Orca following a twenty-year career at TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“ TransGlobe ”) where he was appointed Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and director since 1999. Prior to TransGlobe, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of Moiibus Resource Corporation, which was acquired by TransGlobe. Earlier in his career, Mr. Herrick worked at Ranger Oil Limited, holding technical, management and executive positions, and was a petroleum engineer with Rupertsland Resources Ltd. and Hudson's Bay Oil & Gas Ltd.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (" Orca " or the " Company " including its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lloyd W. Herrick P.Eng., ICD.D as a member of the Board of Directors of Orca’s subsidiary, PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited.

Following the merger of TransGlobe and Moiibus, Mr. Herrick co-led the transformation of TransGlobe from a 200 Boepd Canadian producer into a 20,000+ Boepd (currently ~15,000 Boepd) independent international energy producer primarily focused in the Middle East and Africa until his retirement in January 2020. As COO, Mr. Herrick was instrumental in developing TransGlobe’s reputation as a successful international operator primarily in Egypt focused on commercial resource maturation and development through technical/operating excellence combined with fiscal discipline and strong commitment to HSES (Health, Safety, Environment and Social responsibility). During his time as a member of the TransGlobe executive team and board, Mr. Herrick acquired a wealth of experience in direct government negotiations, including concession agreement amendments and extensions to achieve optimum resource development.

Jay Lyons, Interim CEO of Orca, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Lloyd Herrick to Orca. His experience, developed over a forty-year career in the industry, including two decades as a director and VP, COO of TransGlobe, is particularly aligned with Orca’s newly revised strategy to focus on the optimal development and value creation of the Songo Songo gas field in Tanzania. Lloyd will play an important advisory and oversight role supporting our operations team and working closely with Orca’s Board and management as we continue to capture the value from the Songo Songo gas field in Tanzania for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

