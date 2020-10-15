 

Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 17:19  |  61   |   |   

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Company" including its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lloyd W. Herrick P.Eng., ICD.D as a member of the Board of Directors of Orca’s subsidiary, PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited.

Mr. Herrick brings over four decades of international energy experience and joins Orca following a twenty-year career at TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe”) where he was appointed Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and director since 1999. Prior to TransGlobe, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of Moiibus Resource Corporation, which was acquired by TransGlobe. Earlier in his career, Mr. Herrick worked at Ranger Oil Limited, holding technical, management and executive positions, and was a petroleum engineer with Rupertsland Resources Ltd. and Hudson's Bay Oil & Gas Ltd.

Following the merger of TransGlobe and Moiibus, Mr. Herrick co-led the transformation of TransGlobe from a 200 Boepd Canadian producer into a 20,000+ Boepd (currently ~15,000 Boepd) independent international energy producer primarily focused in the Middle East and Africa until his retirement in January 2020. As COO, Mr. Herrick was instrumental in developing TransGlobe’s reputation as a successful international operator primarily in Egypt focused on commercial resource maturation and development through technical/operating excellence combined with fiscal discipline and strong commitment to HSES (Health, Safety, Environment and Social responsibility). During his time as a member of the TransGlobe executive team and board, Mr. Herrick acquired a wealth of experience in direct government negotiations, including concession agreement amendments and extensions to achieve optimum resource development.

Jay Lyons, Interim CEO of Orca, said:

We are delighted to welcome Lloyd Herrick to Orca. His experience, developed over a forty-year career in the industry, including two decades as a director and VP, COO of TransGlobe, is particularly aligned with Orca’s newly revised strategy to focus on the optimal development and value creation of the Songo Songo gas field in Tanzania. Lloyd will play an important advisory and oversight role supporting our operations team and working closely with Orca’s Board and management as we continue to capture the value from the Songo Songo gas field in Tanzania for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

For further information please contact:

Jay Lyons, Interim CEO
jlyons@orcaenergygroup.com

Blaine Karst, CFO
bkarst@orcaenergygroup.com

For media enquiries:
Celicourt (PR)
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
Orca@celicourt.uk
+44-20 8434 2643

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Seite 1 von 2
Orca Energy Group (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
Orca Announces Quarterly Dividend and Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders
17.09.20
Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Changes to Its Strategic Direction and Senior Management Team