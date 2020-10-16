 

Trius Announces Shareholder Meeting Results and Name Change to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (“Trius” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TRU) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today.

Shareholders approved all routine and special items of business, including electing each of the directors nominated by management, namely Joel Freudman, Damian Lopez, Marisa Muchnik and Peter van Dijken.

As the shareholders of the Company have approved a name change, among other things, the Board has determined to change the name of the Company to “TRU Precious Metals Corp.” Subject to TSXV approval, the new name is anticipated to take effect next week. Trius’ common shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU” following the name change.

Trius President and CEO Joel Freudman commented: “As we continue to invest in our Newfoundland Gold Exploration portfolio, we’ve decided that a name change is in order to better reflect our evolving corporate focus.”

About Trius Investments Inc.
Trius seeks unique value-creation opportunities, currently increasing its exposure to the precious metals sector by assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Trius’ common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU”.

Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

For further information, please contact:
Joel Freudman
President & CEO
Trius Investments Inc.
Phone: (647) 880-6414

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to timing and completion of the corporate name change. These statements are based on numerous assumptions that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: TSXV approval and those other risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.


