Trinseo Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced expectations for its third quarter financial performance. Third quarter 2020 net income is estimated to be between $102 million and $109 million; Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $100 million and $104 million. These results are inclusive of an estimated pre-tax net timing positive impact of $2 million.

The Company notes that many end markets, including automotive, tires and construction, experienced strong demand recovery in the third quarter after weak demand during the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Third quarter volumes in the Performance Plastics, Synthetic Rubber and Latex Binders segments were similar to prior year. In addition, margins across most segments were higher than prior year.

“We observed a strong recovery in demand in the third quarter, most notably in automotive, construction, and appliance applications,” said Frank Bozich, Trinseo’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This demand recovery supplemented continued strength in packaging, protective sheeting, and consumer electronics, which had been more resilient through the pandemic. The momentum in demand recovery has thus far extended into October and we are hopeful that it will continue throughout the quarter.”

Further details will be communicated on Trinseo’s third quarter financial earnings conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Commenting on the results will be Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Stasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will include introductory comments followed by a question and answer session.

