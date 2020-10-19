 

Badger Meter Names Hopkins Vice President, Human Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) announced it has appointed Sheryl Hopkins as Vice President, Human Resources, reporting to Badger Meter Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Bockhorst. Hopkins will succeed Trina Jashinsky, who retired from the Company effective September 30, 2020.

Ms. Hopkins joins Badger Meter with 30 years of experience in global Human Resource leadership roles spanning a variety of industries. For the past two years, Sheryl served as the Vice President of Human Resources for ADVENT, a fast-growing specialized medical practice where she created the human resources function and built a high performance culture, including the talent strategy to accommodate extensive growth by attracting, engaging, and retaining talent. Throughout her career, she has played critical roles in linking people strategies with business strategies while building teams, growing businesses through acquisitions and driving engagement. Sheryl spent eight years as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for privately-held Runzheimer International, a provider of mobile workforce management, overseeing all strategic and functional aspects of human resources. Prior to Runzheimer, she held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility at several large, global, publicly held corporations, and served as an Adjunct Professor at Marquette University Business School. Sheryl holds a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Labor relations from UW-Milwaukee and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resources Management from UW-Whitewater.

Commenting on the appointment of Hopkins, Bockhorst stated, “I am thrilled to welcome Sheryl to the Badger Meter team. Her proven leadership in building high-performance organizations will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our global growth strategy. Sheryl brings the thoughtful focus, global experience and passion to help drive our talent agenda forward, while doing it in a way that is aligned to the strong and inclusive Badger Meter culture."

Bockhorst concluded, "During her tenure, Trina has demonstrated a deep commitment to supporting our business growth, strengthening our culture, and helping to elevate Badger Meter as an employer of choice. She has expressed a personal desire to now devote her time to charitable endeavors in the community. We are grateful for all that she has accomplished, and we wish her a healthy and fulfilling retirement.”

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The Company’s products measure water and other fluids, and are known for accuracy, long-lasting durability and for providing valuable and timely measurement data. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com

Badger Meter Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Badger Meter Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
01.10.20
Badger Meter Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call