Badger Meter Names Hopkins Vice President, Human Resources

Ms. Hopkins joins Badger Meter with 30 years of experience in global Human Resource leadership roles spanning a variety of industries. For the past two years, Sheryl served as the Vice President of Human Resources for ADVENT, a fast-growing specialized medical practice where she created the human resources function and built a high performance culture, including the talent strategy to accommodate extensive growth by attracting, engaging, and retaining talent. Throughout her career, she has played critical roles in linking people strategies with business strategies while building teams, growing businesses through acquisitions and driving engagement. Sheryl spent eight years as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for privately-held Runzheimer International, a provider of mobile workforce management, overseeing all strategic and functional aspects of human resources. Prior to Runzheimer, she held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility at several large, global, publicly held corporations, and served as an Adjunct Professor at Marquette University Business School. Sheryl holds a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Labor relations from UW-Milwaukee and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resources Management from UW-Whitewater.

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) announced it has appointed Sheryl Hopkins as Vice President, Human Resources, reporting to Badger Meter Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Bockhorst. Hopkins will succeed Trina Jashinsky, who retired from the Company effective September 30, 2020.

Commenting on the appointment of Hopkins, Bockhorst stated, “I am thrilled to welcome Sheryl to the Badger Meter team. Her proven leadership in building high-performance organizations will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our global growth strategy. Sheryl brings the thoughtful focus, global experience and passion to help drive our talent agenda forward, while doing it in a way that is aligned to the strong and inclusive Badger Meter culture."

Bockhorst concluded, "During her tenure, Trina has demonstrated a deep commitment to supporting our business growth, strengthening our culture, and helping to elevate Badger Meter as an employer of choice. She has expressed a personal desire to now devote her time to charitable endeavors in the community. We are grateful for all that she has accomplished, and we wish her a healthy and fulfilling retirement.”

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The Company’s products measure water and other fluids, and are known for accuracy, long-lasting durability and for providing valuable and timely measurement data. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com

