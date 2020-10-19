 

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

19.10.2020   

CORSICANA, TX, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C") a leading environmental technologies firm, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with ME2C management to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how ME2C is reaffirming its position across the U.S. coal-fired power fleet with its patented Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) mercury capture solutions for coal-fired power plants, providing highly effective emissions control and balance of plant improvements with greater long-term benefits than alternative technologies.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication by an IR magazine survey.

MZ North America will advise ME2C in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ North America, commented: “Today, we understand that nearly half of U.S. coal-fired power plants may be infringing on the Company’s technology. After having initiated patent litigation in U.S. federal court against certain defendants, ME2C and one of the defendants entered into an agreement in July 2020 that resolved all claims against that defendant and should successfully pave the way for a domino effect for infringers to recognize ME2C’s patent rights creating a great opportunity like no other in the microcap space. Combined with their strong international patent portfolio covering the U.S., Europe, Canada, and China and recurring, high-margin revenue model, we find the valuation disconnect at ME2C to be an exciting opportunity for investors. We look forward to sharing their story with our wide network of institutional investors and family offices.”

