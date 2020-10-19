EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between October 12, 2020 and October 16, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Total (EUR) 12/10/2020 2,500 14.0581 14.30 13.88 35,145 13/10/2020 2,500 14.0760 14.22 13.94 35,190 14/10/2020 2,500 13.8252 14.00 13.70 34,563 15/10/2020 2,500 13.5520 13.60 13.52 33,880 16/10/2020 2,252 13.4021 13.50 13.30 30,182 Total 12,252 13.7904 14.30 13.30 168,960

As of October 16, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 302,916 shares at an average price of EUR 15,0557, representing in total EUR 4,560,617.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 893,968 shares as of October 16, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyba ....

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO*

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel : +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

*representing a SRL

