 

DGAP-News Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP: Notice of Interim Payment

DGAP-News: Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP: Notice of Interim Payment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This notice contains important information that is of interest to the registered and beneficial owners of the subject securities. If applicable, all depositories, custodians and other intermediaries receiving this notice are requested to expedite the re-transmittal to beneficial owners of the securities in a timely manner.

Notice to Holders

Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding IV LP
€200,000,000
Euro Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities
XS0282978666

Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP
US$500,000,000
Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities
XS0301813522

19 October 2020

Notice of Interim Payment

Reference is made to:

(i) the €200,000,000 Euro Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities issued by Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding IV LP (the "Issuer" or "LP IV") with ISIN number XS0282978666; and

(ii) US$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities issued by Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP (the "Issuer" or "LP V")) with ISIN number XS0301813522,

hereinafter referred to as the "Securities". Reference hereinafter to "the Issuers" is reference to LP IV and LP V.

Interim Payment: an initial interim payment will be paid for value on 28 October 2020 relating to the Liquidation Preference in respect of the Securities to beneficial holders of the Securities as of 21 October 2020. The value of the distribution for LP IV and LP V is set out in the table below. This distribution represents a significant proportion of the total funds likely to be available for distribution. The balance of funds will be distributed when outstanding cost issues and allocations have been determined.

