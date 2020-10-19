TESSCO Technologies Schedules Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 27, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Management will host a conference call to discuss these results the following day, October 29, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please call 877-824-7042 (domestic call-in) or 647-689-6625 (international call-in) and reference code #3656348.