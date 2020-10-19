Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.25 per common unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This corresponds to $1.00 per common unit on an annualized basis.



The cash distribution is payable on November 13, 2020 to all common unitholders of record on November 2, 2020. Teekay LNG’s common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.