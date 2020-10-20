 

Company announcement no 22/2020 Interim Report Q3 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 07:00  |  31   |   |   

EBITDA fixed herd prices (FHP) for Q3 2020 decreased to 7,253 mEUR (Q3 2019: 9,052 kEUR), corresponding to an EBITDA margin FHP of 29.3% (Q3 2019: 31.0%). Q3 harvest influenced EBITDA margin significantly, as it is EBITDA without revenue. Harvest EBITDA was Q3 2020 3.8 mEUR and Q3 2019 3.8 mEUR, EBITDA margin FHP (without harvest) was 14.1% (Q3 2019: 18.0%).

Sales prices in Q3 were 1.12 EUR/kg live weight down from 1,14 EUR/kg (Q2 2020). The price decrease from Q2 has been driven by a Corona impact on the supply chain and effect from ASF outbreak in Germany, partly compensated with that Russian prices have rebounded somewhat due to season and increasing export from Russia to Vietnam.

The outlook is highly uncertain with the ASF situation in China/Germany and a potential rebound of Coronavirus impacting supply chains.

Feed prices in Q3 were 229 EUR/T as in Q2 2020 (compared to 244 EUR/T Q3 2019). A significant amount of grain is hedged until harvest 2021 either in storage or contract, reducing feed price fluctuations. 

The herd valuation in Q3 decreased by 3,821 mEUR (compared to 30.06.2020). Lower prices drove the decrease in EU and Lithuania, partly compensated by Russia. 

Free cash flow was 3,771 kEUR in Q3 2020 (Q3 2019: 2.294 kEUR).   Net interest-bearing debt has last quarter decreased from 68,3 mEUR to 64,0 mEUR driven by operational cashflow Q3 (3,1 mEUR) and devaluating in Q3 (2,4 mEUR).

Idavang expects IFC put option being called during November month.


Further information

Bondholders - Claus Baltsersen, CEO phone +370 (685) 34 104

Media - Jytte Rosenmaj, Board Member phone +45 26 73 46 99

Attachment


IDAVANG 6,50 % bis 12/21 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Capital Power executes 20-year contracts for three solar development projects in North Carolina ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Company announcement no 23/2020 Idavang A/S is considering issuing new senior secured bonds in connection with a potential early redemption of current senior secured bonds maturing in December 2021
15.10.20
Company announcement no 20/2020 - September 2020 Sales price