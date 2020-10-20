Mereo BioPharma Appoints Christine Fox as Chief Financial Officer and Heidi Petersen as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Ms. Fox brings an extensive array of financial experience to Mereo, including a background in financial operations and reporting, technical accounting and external audit. She replaces Interim CFO and current Mereo Board member Mr. Michael Wyzga, who will continue to serve on Mereo’s Board. Ms. Petersen brings more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with regulatory expertise across a range of therapeutic areas including immuno-oncology. Ms. Petersen’s appointment will be effective November 2, 2020 and Ms. Fox in January 2021.

Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo, said: “Christine and Heidi are seasoned financial and regulatory executives and we are excited to welcome them to Mereo. The remainder of 2020 and 2021 will be an important period for Mereo as we expect multiple milestones across our pipeline, including the initiation of our Phase 1b/2 combination study with our anti-TIGIT antibody, etigilimab, in the coming weeks. With the addition of Christine and Heidi, we believe we have an exceptional senior management team in place as we continue to execute on our clinical development and business objectives in preparation for our next stage of growth.”

Christine Fox, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Fox is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with over 18 years of experience in financial operations and reporting, technical accounting and external audit. She has a proven track record of delivering high-quality financial information under international accounting standards and experience in the execution of corporate transactions. Prior to joining Mereo, Ms. Fox served as Group Financial Controller and Treasurer of Travelport where she managed a global financial operations team. Prior to joining Travelport, Ms. Fox served more than 10 years at KPMG in the U.S. and Switzerland, in positions of increasing responsibility, where she was primarily focused on large multi-national clients reporting under U.S. GAAP and IFRS across a wide variety of industries, including the pharmaceutical industry. Ms. Fox received a B.S. in accounting from Butler University.