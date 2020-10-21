Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q3 2020 Results

Ted Wahl, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During the quarter, our customers and their caregivers continued to meet the challenges of the pandemic with innovation, resolve and compassion. Our HCSG heroes have been right there with them on the frontlines since the beginning, tirelessly supporting our customers and helping to ensure the well-being of America’s most vulnerable. The health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve will remain our highest priority.”

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the “Company”) reported for the three months ended September 30, 2020 revenue of $435.9 million, net income of $27.6 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted common share, and cash flow from operations of $49.2 million. Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per common share, the 69th consecutive increase since the initiation of dividend payments in 2003.

Mr. Wahl continued, “Our strong financial results underscore our ability to thrive in even the most challenging environments. We were particularly pleased with our service execution during the quarter, as our relentless focus on customer satisfaction, systems adherence and regulatory compliance delivered extraordinary operational outcomes.”

Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the quarter was $435.9 million, with housekeeping & laundry and dining & nutrition segment revenues of $223.4 million and $212.5 million, respectively. Revenue included $9.1 million of COVID-19 supplemental billings, primarily related to employee pay premiums passed through to customers.

Direct cost of services was reported at $365.4 million, or 83.8%. Overall, the Company’s near-term goal remains to manage direct cost at or below 86.0%.

Housekeeping & laundry and dining & nutrition segment margins were 11.1% and 9.2%, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) was reported at $37.3 million, or 8.6%; after adjusting for the $3.2 million increase in deferred compensation, actual SG&A was $34.1 million, or 7.8%. The Company continues to target SG&A of 7.5%.

The Company reported an effective tax rate of 25.6% and expects a 2020 tax rate of 24% to 26%.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $49.2 million. This includes an $18.7 million decrease in accrued payroll offset by a $17.0 million increase in deferred payroll taxes under the CARES Act.

Mr. Wahl continued, “While the pandemic continues to create uncertainty around near-term occupancy and costs trends, the industry is much better prepared with enhanced operating protocols. Additionally, we continue to be encouraged by the government’s ongoing financial support of the industry, which we view as a necessary bridge from the short-term challenges to a more stable operating environment and, ultimately, a vaccine.”

Mr. Wahl concluded, “As the industry continues to adjust to the new normal, we maintain our sharp focus on delivering strong operational and financial results in Q4. While the current environment necessitates a cautious view on growth, longer term, our growth outlook remains positive as our value proposition is more compelling than ever before. Above all, we remain committed to making decisions that best position us to deliver shareholder value.”

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per common share, payable on December 24, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020. This represents the 70th consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment, as well as the 69th consecutive increase since the initiation of quarterly cash dividend payments in 2003.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is the largest national provider of professional housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities.

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 435,947 $ 455,606 $ 1,337,126 $ 1,393,818 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services provided 365,443 398,404 1,140,116 1,226,154 Selling, general and administrative 37,337 33,479 108,819 113,189 Income from operations 33,167 23,723 88,191 54,475 Other income, net: Investment and other income, net 3,965 (7 ) 6,135 4,750 Income before income taxes 37,132 23,716 94,326 59,225 Income tax expense 9,488 5,372 23,391 13,539 Net income $ 27,644 $ 18,344 $ 70,935 $ 45,686 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.95 $ 0.61 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.95 $ 0.61 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20500 $ 0.20000 $ 0.61125 $ 0.59625 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 74,700 74,387 74,684 74,347 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 74,777 74,507 74,768 74,615

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,920 $ 27,329 Marketable securities, at fair value 94,042 90,711 Accounts and notes receivable, net 277,031 340,930 Other current assets 56,526 56,762 Total current assets 537,519 515,732 Property and equipment, net 27,807 28,820 Notes receivable - long-term 39,458 46,992 Goodwill 51,084 51,084 Other intangible assets, net 19,229 22,353 Deferred compensation funding 40,969 37,247 Other assets 38,265 20,364 Total Assets $ 754,331 $ 722,592 Accrued insurance claims - current $ 25,776 $ 23,256 Other current liabilities 108,520 125,395 Total current liabilities 134,296 148,651 Accrued insurance claims - long-term 70,296 64,366 Deferred compensation liability 41,045 37,621 Other non-current liabilities 43,944 11,649 Stockholders' equity 464,750 460,305 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 754,331 $ 722,592

