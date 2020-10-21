Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Tuesday 20 October 2020:

- excluding income, 904.5p

- including income, 906.7p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 891.8p

- including income, 894.0p

