Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc    
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69    
Net Asset Value    
The Company announces:    
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 20 October 2020 £37.50m  
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 20 October 2020 £37.50m  
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 54,369,487  
     
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 20 October 2020 was:    
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * 68.97p  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * 68.32p  
     
Ordinary share price  55.00p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (20.25%)  
     
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 20/10/2020  

