 

PGS ASA Binding Agreements with Majority of Lenders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 21:36  |  74   |   |   

October 21, 2020: Oslo, Norway, PGS ASA (the “Company” or “PGS”) has, further to its announcement on September 25, 2020, regarding its agreement in principle on main terms with its lenders, now entered into a lock-up agreement (the “Lock-Up Agreement”) with lenders representing, in aggregate, 79.6% of its ~$350 million revolving credit facility (“RCF”) and ~$522 million term loan B facility (“TLB”). PGS has also entered into a consent and amendment agreement (the “Consent and Amendment Agreement”) with the representative of 100% of the finance parties under its ~$300 million export credit facilities (“ECF”).

Overview of the Transactions

As previously announced, the agreed terms of these transactions (the “Transactions”) will, once consummated, enable PGS to extend its current near-term maturity and amortization profile under its RCF/TLB and ECF facilities by approximately two years. Together with the cost saving initiatives previously announced, the Transactions will strengthen PGS’s liquidity profile in the currently challenging operating environment. 

The main terms agreed pursuant to the Lock-Up Agreement and the Consent and Amendment Agreement are as follows:

  • The $135 million RCF due 2020, the $215 million RCF due 2023 and the ~$2 million TLB due 2021 will each be converted into a new TLB on the same terms as the ~$520 million 2024 TLB
  • Quarterly amortization payments of up to 5% per annum of the original principal amount of the ~$520 million 2024 TLB will be replaced by the new amortization payments described below
  • The post transaction total debt under these credit facilities of ~$872 million (subject to any increases in principal due to payment-in-kind fees and any reduction in principal due to lenders electing to exchange part of their existing debt into new convertible bonds; see further below) maturing in March 2024 will have following amortization profile (payable pro-rata to all TLB lenders):
    • ~$135 million amortization payment due in September 2022
    • $200 million amortization payment due in September 2023
    • ~$9 million quarterly amortization starting March 2023
  • Quarterly amortization payments totalling ~$106 million due over the next two years under the ECF will be deferred and repaid over four quarters starting December 2022
  • The current excess cash flow sweep for the RCF/TLB facilities will be replaced by an excess liquidity sweep for any liquidity reserve in excess of $200 million at each quarter end, with such amounts to be applied against (i) the deferred amortization amounts under the ECF and (ii) the ~$135 million TLB amortization, until they have both been paid in full; thereafter, any liquidity reserve in excess of $175 million at each quarter end will be applied against the remaining TLB amortizations
  • The financial maintenance covenants will be amended, with the net leverage ratio to be 4.5x through June 30, 2021, 4.25x through December 31, 2021, 3.25x through December 31, 2022 and 2.75x thereafter
  • The lenders’ security package will be strengthened
  • Total fees across the lender groups of up to ~$7.6 million will be payable in cash and up to ~$9.9 million will be payable in kind
  • An up to ~NOK 116.2 million 3-year 5% unsecured convertible bond (the “CB”) which can be converted into new PGS shares at NOK 3 per share (up to a maximum of 38,720,699 shares, equalling 10% of the currently outstanding PGS shares) will be issued by PGS. Lenders under the RCF and TLB facilities will have a pro rata preferential right to subscribe for the CB against conversion of a corresponding amount of their existing secured loans. To the extent the CB is not fully subscribed, certain lenders under the TLB will (i) subscribe for 80% of the unallocated amount for cash and (ii) have the right to subscribe for the remaining 20% of the unallocated amount for cash. PGS will be able to require that bondholders convert the CB into shares if the PGS share price exceeds NOK 6 for 30 consecutive trading days

Support for the Transactions/Implementation

Seite 1 von 3
PGS Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Idorsia successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 535.5 million
Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
PGS ASA: Q3 2020 Update
01.10.20
PGS ASA: Q3 2020 Virtual Roadshow
01.10.20
PGS ASA: Q3 2020 Audio Webcast Details
25.09.20
PGS ASA: Agreement in Principle with Lenders on Main Terms