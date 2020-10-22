 

MarineMax to Webcast Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced that the Company will hold a webcast to review its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's web site: http://www.marinemax.com. The on-line replay will be available for a limited time beginning within one hour of the conclusion of the call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 financial results prior to the market open on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

During the call, it is possible that the Company may make public disclosure of material nonpublic information and may make forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and financial condition.

About MarineMax
 Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, MarineMax is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Benetti, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Bennington, Crest, MasterCraft, MJM Yachts, NauticStar, Scout, Sailfish, Scarab Jet Boats, Tige, Yamaha Jet Boats, Aquila, Aviara, and Nautique. MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services, as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 77 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. MarineMax also owns Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies with operations in multiple countries. The Company also owns and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company. For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

