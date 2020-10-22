 

WISeKey and OpSec Security Partnership Establishes Trust Between Brands and their Customers through Improved Customer Engagement

WISeKey and OpSec Security Partnership Establishes Trust Between Brands and their Customers through Improved Customer Engagement

WISeKey and OpSec have entered into a partnership to offer secure and digitally enabled products to better protect brands’ product and services from counterfeiting and empower authentic customer engagement 

Geneva, Switzerland / Lancaster, PA, USA – October 22, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company and OpSec Security (“OpSec”), a leading global provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions and platforms, today announced that they have joined forces to deliver a seamless solution for product authentication and trusted customer engagements.

Current market conditions have created the need for a rapid transformation to online and digital customer engagement strategies.  The combination of secure NFC technology from WISeKey integrated with the OpSec InSight product journey tracking platform enables brands to directly connect their products with their customers while providing an authentic and personalized experience. 

A brand protection program employing WISeKey’s NanoSeal & VaultIC secure NFC technology will further establish trust and customer confidence by ensuring product engagements actually happened via a true and secure NFC tap of the product.  Using SKU-level information dynamically referenced from the OpSec InSight platform, brand owners empower customers to authenticate their products and engage with the brand for an authentic and personalized product and brand experience. Brands are also then empowered with meaningful data for additional messaging and marketing.

WISeKey’s Chief Revenue Officer, Ben Stump, commented, “We are excited to expand our relationship with OpSec to deliver this vital next-generation solution to brands who want to be able to not only digitally protect their products but also digitally engage with their consumers.  We believe that engaged customers are more informed. A more secure and sophisticated way to engage with customers before and after the sale will lead to increased customer affinity for these brands.”

OpSec’s Digital Operations Director, Adam Cusumano stated, “By integrating WISeKey’s secure NFC tag technology with our OpSec InSight platform we have created a solution that empowers brands to seamlessly achieve their product authentication and secure NFC-enabled consumer engagement initiatives.”  

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Allscripts, US leader in healthcare information technology solutions, selects WISeKey to secure its communication systems
16.10.20
WISeKey’s Watch Birth Certificate on the Blockchain Already Securing over 2.5 Million Luxury Swiss Watches
13.10.20
WISeKey’S AIoT SOLUTIONS OFFER THE BEST PROTECTION AGAINST CYBER ATTACKS ON CONNECTED CARS
08.10.20
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
06.10.20
WISeKey closes $300,000 contract with arago to secure COVID-19 pandemic management, engaging in the 2nd deal in less than a month to actively fight the economic impact of COVID-19
05.10.20
WISeKey to Hold a Webinar on AIoT and Cybersecurity in the COVID-19 Age: Cybersecurity, IoT, Security, Rapid Scalability and AI for Clinical Assays, Diagnostics and COVID Test Devices
01.10.20
WISeKey Secures Commercial Drones with Identity, Cybersecurity and IoT Solutions
28.09.20
WISeKey selected by IoTeX to Ensure Integrity in Manufacturing by using Secure Semiconductors with Blockchain
24.09.20
VirusIQ selects the WISeKey Digital Health Passport for COVID-19 to secure digital health screening, telemedicine and diagnostic services

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
269
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?